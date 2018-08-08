Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Preparing Loan Offer for Out of Favour Inter Midfielder Joao Mario

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Tottenham are reportedly considering a loan move for out of favour Inter midfielder Joao Mario, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.

According to the Mirror, the 25-year-old Portuguese international enjoyed his time in London and is seeking a return to the Premier League this season.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Having joined the Hammers in January last season on loan, the midfielder made 13 appearances, scoring twice and providing an assist, as West Ham successfully retained their Premier League status.

However, the club failed to make his deal permanent and the player returned to San Siro.

Mario joined Inter in August 2016 from Sporting CP, in a move that cost the Serie A side £35m. He has since made 44 league appearances for the club, netting three times.

Mario is a senior Portuguese international, making his full debut back in October 2014 against France, and has 40 caps to his name. He has scored two senior international goals.

The 25-year-old was part of Portugal's World Cup campaign this summer in Russia, playing four games for his country.

He has found himself generating significant interest, with Spurs one of the front runners as chairman Daniel Levy looks to make up for a current transfer drought. Tottenham are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer.

Levy is considering the late loan move for Mario as a way to bolster manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad, having grown frustrated and impatient over a deal for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

The north London club have offered £25m for the midfielder but were reportedly stunned to learn Villa want over £30m before they will be prepared to allow Grealish to leave.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)