Tottenham Table £35.9m Bid for Inter's Croatian Playmaker Marcelo Brozovic

Tottenham have reportedly tabled a £35.9m bid for Inter's Croatian playmaker Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Sportske Novosti, 25-year-old midfielder Brozovic wants to leave the San Siro this summer, but the Italian side have rejected Spurs' bid. Brozovic's contract includes a £44.9m release clause.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Croatian creative midfielder has had an impressive twelve months, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Inter at club level. He was also a key part of the Croatian national team's successes at the World Cup in Russia this summer, ultimately losing 4-2 to France in the final.

During that World Cup campaign, he retained a pass accuracy of 86.6%, while managing an even more impressive stat of 87.9% pass completion in Serie A last season. Spurs fans would certainly be keen to have those kinds of stats at their club next season.

Fingers crossed this Brozovic rumor is true. He may even be a better Dembele replacement than Kovacic or Rabiot. However, with Modric rumored for Inter I can't imagine Marcelo would want to leave. #COYS #THFC — Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) August 4, 2018

Brozovic has made 112 appearances in all competitions for Inter since he joined in January 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 17 goals.

Tottenham are currently yet to make a signing in this summer transfer window - the only Premier League side yet to do so - and it remains to be seen whether chairman Daniel Levy, who is very shrewd and meticulous with his spending, would be willing to put forward the money to meet Brozovic's release clause.

However, the Croatian's attacking qualities mean that he would undeniably be a talented addition to manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Pochettino has reportedly identified Brozovic as a potential replacement for the likely-to-depart Moussa Dembele.