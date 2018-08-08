Watford Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann Completes Kilmarnock Move on Season-Long Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 08, 2018

Kilmarnock have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann on loan until the end of the season.

The Austrian joins the Scottish club from Watford, who picked him up last summer after he had been released by Stoke. 

In a post on his Twitter account, Bachmann said that he was raring to get started with his new team, having failed to break into the first-team setup at Vicarage Road.

"Can’t wait to get started!! Looking forward to what will hopefully be a great season for this big club, the fans and me personally!" wrote Bachmann.

Although he has been on the books of two Premier League clubs, the highest level of English football Bachmann has played at is League One, where he made 8 appearances for Bury in the 2015/16 season.

He was loaned to the then-Scottish Premiership club Ross County in 2015, but the loan deal was terminated after just one appearance and less than one month.

Bachmann takes the number 26 jersey at Rugby Park, and he will provide competition for regular Killie goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

He has been capped at Under-19 and Under-21 level for Austria, and in 2017, was called up to the senior squad for matches against Moldova and Finland. He failed to feature in either match though and is still waiting to make his full international debut.

