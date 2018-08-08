West Ham Agree to Meet €50m Release Clause for Celta Vigo's Uruguayan Striker

August 08, 2018

West Ham have reportedly agreed to meet the €50m release clause of Celta Vigo's talented Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez.

According to ElDesmarque West Ham had already tabled a €30m offer to the Galician club for their powerful striker - but it was rejected by the Spanish side.

Instead, Celta demanded that the 21-year-old's release clause - which is equal to their €50m valuation of the player - was met by the London club.

Having signed from Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting last summer for just €4m, Gomez stunned in La Liga - scoring 18 goals in 36 league games - and saw his value skyrocket. He was subject to a proposed €25m move to Beijing Guoan back in January, only for negotiations to break down.

Gomez had an impressive goalscoring record in his native Uruguay too, scoring 28 times in 47 league appearances for Defensor.

Since his impressive start to life abroad at Estadio Balaidos, which began with a brace on his debut against Real Sociedad, Gomez earned himself a place in the Uruguayan national team.

He has gone on to make seven senior international appearances and featured for his country at this year's World Cup in Russia.

West Ham have spent extensively this summer already under new boss Manuel Pellegrini and look set to do it again with Gomez. The deal would break the Hammer's current highest transfer fee, also spent this summer, for Lazio's Felipe Anderson.

The deal would also be a record fee received by Celta, who previously had received a highest fee of €18m when they sold Nolito to Manchester City in July 2016.


Uruguayan side Defensor are said to be owed 20% of the transfer fee (€10m) as part of a clause from Gomez's initial transfer to Spain last summer.

