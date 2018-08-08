West Ham's £5m Deal for Arsenal Star 'Practically Done' as Forgotten Forward Undergoes Medical

West Ham are set to complete the signing of Arsenal striker Lucas Perez on a three-year deal before deadline day, according to reports.

The forgotten forward appears set to move to the London Stadium for a fee of around £5m and will join up with former Gunners teammate Jack Wilshere.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

According to Goal, the 29-year-old Spaniard has reportedly undergone a medical at the London club, and will be new Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini's ninth signing of the summer.

Earlier in the week, Perez's agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told ESPN FC: "I know that West Ham want him and they have made an offer

Sky Sources: West Ham close to agreeing a deal to sign Lucas Perez from Arsenal — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2018

"It is an option. Lucas is happy at Arsenal but he wants to play regularly and West Ham is an option for him. There are other clubs interested but joining West Ham would allow him to continue in London and in the Premier League and Lucas wants to continue in London.

"In Spain there are also interest from some clubs, but they are not willing to assume the transfer."

Now SportWitness claim after speaking to Lovelle that a deal is 'practically done'.

Perez joined Arsenal two years ago in a £17m move from Deportivo La Coruna, but struggled at his new club and found himself lacking game time.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The 29-year-old managed just 11 Premier League appearances, and scored once in the league, during his season at the Emirates.

He returned on loan to his former club Deportivo last season, scoring nine goals in 37 appearances, and is now looking to secure more regular Premier League football at West Ham.

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.