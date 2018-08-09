Barcelona Reach Champions League-Dependent Agreement to Sign Frenkie De Jong From Ajax

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, which could go through this month or next year depending on Ajax's Champions League fate.

Barca turned to De Jong as a cheaper alternative to Paul Pogba after having a cash-plus-players offer for the Frenchman turned down and deemed "derisory" by Manchester United.

They have now reached an agreement to sign the 21-year-old Dutchman, but according to Sport it will depend on whether or not Ajax qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

They drew 2-2 away at Standard Liege in the first leg of their third qualifying round match and will host the Belgian side in the return leg on Tuesday. If they go through, they will then face either Slavia Prague or Dynamo Kiev in the final qualifying round.

If Ajax are eliminated before the group stage, Barcelona will sign De Jong this summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, if Ajax do reach the group stage of the Champions League they will make Barca wait until next summer. De Jong is under contract at Ajax until 2022 so they are in no rush to sell.

It is thought that Ajax will demand a fee in the region of €50m for De Jong. Barcelona want the Dutchman to learn from Sergio Busquets and help to share responsibility with the Spaniard.


Ajax have some financial concerns which must be relieved either by the lucrative revenues of the Champions League group stage or the sale of a key player - hence the delay over De Jong.

