Belgian Journalist Claims Anderlecht Ace Dendoncker Has Passed Wolves Medical Ahead of £12m Switch

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Wolves are believed to be on the verge of signing Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, with reports claiming that the Belgium international has passed a medical ahead of a deadline day move to the newly promoted side.

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, the 23-year-old will sign for the West Midlands side today, taking the club's summer spending beyond £80m. A product of the Anderlecht youth academy, Dendoncker has spent four full seasons as a senior player, earning himself a place in Roberto Martinez's 2018 World Cup squad following an impressive 2017/18 campaign.

Backed heavily by the club owners, Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo has worked tirelessly in this summer's transfer window, bringing in a host of talent. Among the list of new names set to star at Molineux are defensive powerhouse Willy Boly, experienced midfielder João Moutinho, and tenacious winger Adama Traoré.

With their significantly bolstered squad, Wolves will be confident of achieving their aims of Premier League survival this season. The side blitzed the Championship last season, and will be looking to take their positive momentum into the first game of the season, where they take on Marco Silva's Everton at Molineux on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also believed to have agreed a fee with Premier League champions Manchester City for their Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 21-year-old is thought to be deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, and Wolves are believed to have swooped in with a deadline deal worth around £16m.

