Chelsea Clinch Signing of Real Madrid Midfielder Mateo Kovačić on Season-Long Loan Deal

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Chelsea have continued their summer recruitment drive with the capture of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovačić on a season-long loan deal.

The Blues have already snapped up Italian midfielder Jorginho this summer, with Kovačić now joining him at Stamford Bridge in an attempt to find regular first-team football.

The Croatian playmaker has struggled to command a place in Real Madrid's since his arrival in the Spanish capital three years ago from Inter. His bit part role has left him frustrated despite Los Blancos' continued success in the Champions League, leading him to a seek for move in search of regular action.

Kovačić's wish has become Chelsea's command, with a statement on the Blues' official website confirming his capture for the forthcoming season:


"Mateo Kovacic has joined the Blues from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old Croatian international arrives with experience having featured regularly in Serie A, La Liga, the Champions League and at international level. He played five games Croatia's run to the World Cup final this summer."

Kovačić's arrival at Stamford Bridge will provide new manager Maurizio Sarri with a timely boost ahead of the new Premier League season, as the Italian coach looking to imprint his attacking philosophy upon his new charges.

The 24-year-old will bring plenty of top level experience with him to England, having made over 150 league appearances for Inter and Real in his career thus far.

Upon his arrival at the club, the midfielder expressed his delight at signing for the Blues: "I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling. I will try to do my best for this club.


"It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team-mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season."

He has played a part in each of Real's three Champions League winning campaigns, as well as capturing the La Liga title in 2016/17 and two Super Cup trophies. Despite his impressive trophy cabinet, many of those appearances have come from the substitutes bench - something that Kovačić will look to change during his season long spell in England.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

He will compete for a place in central midfield with Cesc Fabregas and Ruben Loftus-Cheek among others, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante likely guaranteed starting berths this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)