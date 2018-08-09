Crystal Palace Set Sights on Former Winger Yannick Bolasie as Eagles Consider Selhurst Park Reunion

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a deadline day swoop for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, who was a fan favourite for the Eagles before his big money move to Goodison Park back in 2016. 

According to the Mirror, Roy Hodgson's Palace are keeping tabs on the DR Congo international's situation on Merseyside, with the 29-year-old yet to receive any clarification on his Toffees future by boss Marco Silva. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Bolasie, who suffered a significant knee injury early on in his Everton career, had already found game time hard to come by under Sam Allardyce last season, and has been pushed further down the pecking order by the arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard this summer. 

Palace have had to be smart in this window as funds have been limited, signing Max Meyer and Vicente Guaita on free transfers whilst shelling out just £9m for Cheikhou Kouyate, with the Eagles' two loan spots still free to use. 

One of those spots is set to be taken by Swansea's Jordan Ayew, with the Ghanaian set for a temporary arrival after Jairo Riedewald declined the offer to move to South Wales in what would've been a permanent deal. 

As a result of the aforementioned, Bolasie also looks likely to arrive on loan as Palace would struggle to buy their former player, whom they signed for just £300k from Bristol City back in 2012, back to SE25 outright. 

Bolasie, who notched 13 goals in 143 appearances for Palace, would further strengthen an Eagles side lacking depth in wide areas. 

His potential arrival could spark the same return to form seen in Wilfried Zaha, who is now back to his best in south London after a confidence draining spell at Manchester United

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

In other news, Hodgson will have to consider the futures of both Riedewald and Jason Puncheon, both of whom have been subject of offers elsewhere. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)