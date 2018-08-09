DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Atletico Madrid Reject Man Utd Godin Bid as Real Madrid Unveil Thibaut Courtois

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Welcome once again to 90min's Transfer Deadline Day Coverage!

As the clock ticks down towards 5pm, we'll be bring you all the latest from this magnificent day of footballing drama. If you want thrills, spills, rumours, medicals, done deals, collapsed deals, fax machines AND Sam Allardyce - you've come to the right place. 

I'm Wilfred Laurence - @WilfredLaurence - and I'll be bringing you home to that fateful deadline this afternoon. 

13:42 - FULHAM ALSO SET TO SIGN ATLETICO FORWARD ON LOAN

It truly is Fulham hour as it stands.

The Cottagers are also looking into a loan move for Atletico Madrid's Luciano Vietto, with the 24-year-old striker apparently being offered to the newly promoted side, as per the Daily Mail

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

13:32 QUE RICO - SEVILLA KEEPER EDGES TOWARD FULHAM MOVE


Fulham are at it again! This time it’s their pursuit of Sevilla’s goalkeeper Sergio Rico that’s coming up roses. 

The 24-year-old is understood to have touched down in London in order to complete his loan move to the Lily Whites. He was said to be one of Chelsea’s possible targets before the signing of Kepa…

13:25 - TALE OF THE DAY SO FAR

So, to catch you up:

Thibaut Courtois Officially Joins Real Madrid

Diego Godin Has Rejected United's Advances in Favour of New Atleti Contract

Leicester Sign Filip Benkovic on 5-Year Deal

Lucas Perez Joins West Ham for £5m


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)