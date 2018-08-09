DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Atletico Madrid Reject Man Utd Godin Bid as Real Madrid Unveil Thibaut Courtois

Welcome once again to 90min's Transfer Deadline Day Coverage!

As the clock ticks down towards 5pm, we'll be bring you all the latest from this magnificent day of footballing drama. If you want thrills, spills, rumours, medicals, done deals, collapsed deals, fax machines AND Sam Allardyce - you've come to the right place.

I'm Wilfred Laurence - @WilfredLaurence - and I'll be bringing you home to that fateful deadline this afternoon.

13:42 - FULHAM ALSO SET TO SIGN ATLETICO FORWARD ON LOAN



It truly is Fulham hour as it stands.

The Cottagers are also looking into a loan move for Atletico Madrid's Luciano Vietto, with the 24-year-old striker apparently being offered to the newly promoted side, as per the Daily Mail.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

13:32 QUE RICO - SEVILLA KEEPER EDGES TOWARD FULHAM MOVE







Fulham are at it again! This time it’s their pursuit of Sevilla’s goalkeeper Sergio Rico that’s coming up roses.

The 24-year-old is understood to have touched down in London in order to complete his loan move to the Lily Whites. He was said to be one of Chelsea’s possible targets before the signing of Kepa…

FULHAM UPDATE



BREAKING NEWS: Sky sources: Goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in London putting the finishing touches to his loan move from Sevilla.



All the Deadline Day news: https://t.co/XSf1iNvHGS pic.twitter.com/LxZXwkwmkA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 9, 2018

13:25 - TALE OF THE DAY SO FAR

So, to catch you up:

Thibaut Courtois Officially Joins Real Madrid

Diego Godin Has Rejected United's Advances in Favour of New Atleti Contract

Leicester Sign Filip Benkovic on 5-Year Deal



Lucas Perez Joins West Ham for £5m





