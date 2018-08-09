Everton Officially Confirm Signing of World Cup Star Yerry Mina From Barcelona

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Everton have completed the signing of Barcelona defender Yerry Mina after a period of lengthy negotiations.

The Toffees have signed Mina on a permanent deal, for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £30m. 

A Barcelona statement read:

"FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina. The English club will pay FC Barcelona 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables. The Club reserves the right to buy back the player.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

23-year-old Mina arrives at Goodison Park off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with Colombia, where he scoring a remarkable three goals.

The 6'5" centre back only joined Barcelona from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January, for a reported fee of €11.8m. The Catalans have made a healthy profit as a result of selling Mina, despite the Colombian only making five appearances in La Liga.

