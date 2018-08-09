Fulham Confirm the Signing of Marseille Midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa on Frantic Deadline Day

Fulham have confirmed the acquisition of Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa. The 22-year-old, who can play as a pure central midfielder or sit in front of a defence, featured 37 times for Marseille in the 2017/18 season, and his eye catching performances were impressive enough to convince the Cottagers to splash out on the youngster.





The deal is reportedly worth around £30m, making Fulham the first newly promoted side to spend over £100m in their first transfer window back in the Premier League.

Anguissa becomes the latest in a line of impressive signings made by the West Londoners this summer - the Cottagers stunned the footballing world with the acquisition of Jean Michael Seri earlier in the transfer window, and have also added Joe Bryan, Maxime le Marchand, Andre Schurrle, Alfie Mawson, Calum Chambers, Sergio Rico and last season's fan favourite Aleksandar Mitrovic to their ranks.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The purchase of Anguissa, along with the other players mentioned, suggest Fulham aren't looking to simply make up the numbers this coming season.

With highly rated youngster Ryan Sessegnon making the step up to the top flight and plenty of high quality players coming through the door, it appears Fulham shouldn't be taken lightly next season.