Fulham's Director of Football Insists Ryan Sessegnon Is Not for Sale Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Fulham's director of football, Tony Khan, insists that starlet Ryan Sessegnon is not for sale ahead of the looming transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought after youngsters in world football, who enhanced his reputation after a fabulous 2017/18 campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in the Championship to help the club return to the Premier League.

As a result, Tottenham have supposedly registered some late interested in the wide player, although via his official Twitter account, Kahn is adamant that Sessegnon will remain at Craven Cottage.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: "We’re not selling @ryansessegnon. We’ve never considered it! I couldn’t sit back and read these false rumors anymore, had to say something.

"Ryan's key to this @fulhamfc squad; he’s one of the top young talents worldwide and in our plans for @premierleague success. Come on Fulham!"

Fulham have been one of the busier sides this transfer window, bringing in Jean Michael Seri, Maxime Le Marchand, Fabri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle and Calum Chambers, although their best piece of business would be keeping hold of Sessegnon.

Last season's Championship Player of the Year is set for his first taste of Premier League football this season, with Fulham returning to the top division for the first time since 2013/14, with Sessegnon likely to play a major role in helping the club remain in the league.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fulham begin their campaign with a home game against fellow London club Crystal Palace this weekend as the Premier League makes its long awaited return following the summer break.