Huddersfield Town Hoping to Complete Deadline Day Loan Signing of Manchester City Winger

Huddersfield Town are planning a deadline day swoop to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a loan deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old was previously linked with West Ham and Leicester over this summer transfer window, with City setting his asking price at £15m.

TF-Images/GettyImages

And while both the Hammers and the Foxes withdrew their interest in Roberts, the England Under-20 international could still get a summer move away from the Premier League champions and play regular top-flight football for the first time in his career under David Wagner.

Roberts has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons on loan at Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, where he accumulated 75 appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 15 times. He won the first club honour of his career by picking up a SPL winner's medal in 2016, before winning two consecutive Scottish domestic trebles for Brendan Rodgers' side in 2017 and 2018.

The winger has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 after coming through the ranks at Fulham. However, despite showing a lot of young promise, Roberts has only appeared three times for the Citizens, with two of these appearances coming in the League Cup.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, are on the lookout for a right sided midfielder following the sale of Tom Ince to Stoke City earlier this summer. The signing of Roberts would fit the bill perfectly for the Yorkshire Terriers, who have a good relationship with City with regards to transfer business following their successful business surrounding current Huddersfield star Aaron Mooy.

Roberts could become Huddersfield's ninth signing of the summer, as head coach David Wagner aims to guide the Yorkshire side to Premier League survival for the second successive season. Town start their Premier League campaign with home tie against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.