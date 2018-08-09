Leicester Confirm Agreement to Sign Turkish Defender Caglar Soyuncu From Freiburg

Leicester City have confirmed that an agreement is in place to sign Turkish international defender Caglar Soyuncu from Bundesliga side Freiburg for an undisclosed fee.

The Soyuncu deal comes on the same day that Filip Benkovic arrives at the King Power Stadium, with the two deals believed to be worth a combined fee of £33.5m.

#lcfc can confirm that an agreement has been reached with SC Freiburg for the transfer of defender Çağlar Söyüncü.



➡️ https://t.co/ublce4RknW pic.twitter.com/q8IiQ5R7hv — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 9, 2018

Linked with Arsenal at the start of the summer, Soyuncu has agreed a five-year contract that promises to keep him a Leicester player until 2023.

For now, the deal remains subject to a work permit being granted.

The 22-year-old has been likened to German World Cup winner Mats Hummels and further strengthens a Foxes defensive unit that already includes Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ben Chilwell, Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan.

Leicester kick off their 2018/19 Premier League campaign with a game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday night.