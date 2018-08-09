Manchester United Reportedly Made Enquiry for PSG Duo Before Close of England's Transfer Window

Manchester United reportedly enquired about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain stars Adrien Rabiot and Layvin Kurzawa with hours remaining of the English transfer window.

It was a difficult summer for United as they didn't bring in a marquee signing and missed out on bringing in both Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld who they were linked with all summer.

Following the close of the English window, it has been reported by GFFN that the Red Devils enquired about the availability of Rabiot and Kurzawa on the eve of the close of the window.

Zhong Zhi/GettyImages

According to reports, Rabiot was not keen on a move to Old Trafford and wants to stay at PSG to play under Thomas Tuchel.

The move for these two stars will come as a surprise to many fans with the Red Devils already bolstering their midfield in recent years with the likes of Paul Pogba and Fred, and two left backs in Luke Shaw and Ashley Young.

Unlike their rivals, the Red Devils have not brought in many star names with only Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk being the stand out name which includes ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Lee Grant.

If United's season does not get off to the best of starts it could be the case that they splash the cash in January as they look to win a first Premier League in five years.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

The Red Devils kick-off the Premier League season against Leicester City on Friday night under the lights at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see what type of performance the players will produce following the comments of manager Jose Mourinho throughout this summer.