Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Is 'Happy' With His Squad Despite Summer Transfer Failings

Maurico Pochettino has insisted that he is still happy with his current squad despiteTottenham's underwhelming summer transfer window.

It has been an incredibly frustrating summer for Spurs as they have seen pursuits for a handful of transfer targets fall through, the most recent being a failed £25m bid for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. They are the only Premier League side to have failed to make a single acquisition and Spurs fans have understandably been left frustrated.

SKY SOURCES: Aston Villa will not sell Jack Grealish in this transfer window. #SSN pic.twitter.com/pqhrQEZ48y — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2018

In an interview with the press (via ESPN), Pochettino admitted that he unsure whether or not Spurs are going to be able to make a late signing.





"It's so difficult now because it's only four hours until the end and I don't have news now. In four hours it will be difficult to sign some players."





However, he has also suggested that he is more than happy with the current squad at his disposal and that he is thrilled that none of his big stars have departed the club this summer.





"Of course it's difficult to understand for people that Tottenham didn't sign or sell a player, but sometimes in football you need to behave differently and we're happy with our squad. If we cannot improve our squad it's better to keep our squad all together. We believe in our squad a lot.

"I am happy to keep all the squad together. There's [been] many rumours during the summer about players out. The club made a massive effort to extend contracts like Harry Kane. There's are many other examples."

Whether or not Spurs are able to pull off a last minute deal, there is no denying that it has been an underwhelming summer. Fans will be hoping that their side will let their football do the talking when the Premier League kicks off this weekend.