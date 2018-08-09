Newcastle United Set to Complete Signing of Swansea Defender Federico Fernandez

Newcastle United are set to complete a deadline day deal for Swansea City defender Federico Fernandez. Sky Sports are reporting that the 29-year-old is currently undergoing a medical at St. James' Park despite the fact that both clubs have not agreed a fee for the Argentinian centre-back.

However, the Newcastle Chronicle have now claimed that Swansea have accepted a bid from the Magpies, and the deal should be completed before the 5pm deadline.

#nufc have had their bid for Fernandez accepted in last hour and player is eager to work with Benitez. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 9, 2018

However, a loan move for Barcelona centre-back Marlon Santos, who spent last season on loan at French side Nice, has fallen through.

Fernandez will become Rafa Benitez's fifth new face at Newcastle this season alongside fellow defender Fabian Schar, former Swansea teammate midfielder Ki Seung-Yeung and strikers Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto.

The defender joined Swansea from Napoli for a fee of around £8m in 2014 and has made 127 appearances in all competitions for the South Wales club. He is set to move back to the Premier League following the Swans' relegation to the Championship back in May, though he did play in the club's opening game of the 2018/19 season, as Graham Potter's side beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

And Fernandez could be one of three high-profile departures from the Liberty Stadium on deadline day as Sam Clucas looks set to join fellow Championship side Stoke City in a £15m move, while attacker Jordan Ayew is also set for a return to the top-flight with a proposed loan move to Crystal Palace.

Fernandez could make his Magpies debut on Saturday when Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime. Swansea, meanwhile, will hope to build on their opening day win in England's second tier when they host Preston North End on the same day.