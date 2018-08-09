Real Madrid Finalise Goalkeeper Reshuffle as Navas Claims He'd 'Rather Die' Than Leave Bernabéu

Real Madrid are believed to have finalised their goalkeeping lineup for the 2018/19 season, amid claims from Costa Rica international Keylor Navas that he'd 'rather die' than leave the club this summer.

According to Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, new signing Thibaut Courtois set to start, with former number one Navas acting as an understudy, and youngster Andriy Lunin the third choice stopper.





It was rumoured that Courtois' arrival would see Navas leave, but Kiko Casilla is believed to be departing the club instead, after spending three seasons on the bench.

Navas, a popular figure at the club, has publicly denied (via Marca) claims he'll be leaving in the wake of Courtois' arrival from Chelsea, stating: "Of course, and I say this with force, I have the same desire to leave than I have to die."





It is likely that Navas will play a bit-part role for Los Blancos this season, and could be used as a rotational option in the cup competitions.

Following a fantastic 2014 World Cup campaign with Costa Rica, Navas was snapped up by the Spanish giants. However, despite his performances and success in the Spanish capital, the 31-year-old has had to face near constant speculation about potential high-profile goalkeeping additions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have allowed their promising midfielder Mateo Kovačić to join Chelsea on loan until the end of the season, as part of the Courtois deal.





The 24-year-old played five matches for Croatia during their impressive World Cup campaign, and will compete with the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesc Fàbregas for a midfield spot.