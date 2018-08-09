Real Madrid Set to Offer Midfielder Luka Modric New Contract Amid Inter Interest

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Real Madrid are set to offer Croatian star Luka Modric a pay rise as they look to kill off rumours of the midfielder moving to Inter.

Modric has been one of the world's best central midfielders in the past few years and this summer was a key man for his country as they reached the World Cup final. The form of Modric throughout the tournament earned him the Golden Ball.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Following the end of the tournament, rumours have circulated over a move for Modric to Serie A side Inter. 

According to Marca, Real are looking to squash the rumours of a move for their star midfielder with a new bumper contract which would see Modric earn more than £8m per season. 

Modric is yet to comment on his current situation and following the loan of Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea it is highly unlikely that the midfielder will be sold in this window.

There have been a lot of comings and goings at the Bernabeu this summer with star man Cristiano Ronaldo leaving to join Juventus and Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois arriving from Chelsea. 

The club are yet to bring in a Galactico to replace Ronaldo but with three weeks remaining there is still time for Los Blancos to make a marquee signing. 

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

The reasoning behind a major signing not arriving yet maybe because of the early close of the English window. With the big money in the Premier League now it could be the case that Real wanted to wait until their window closed so they could pay less for a player.

