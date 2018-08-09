Report Claims Arsenal Are 'Close' to Tying Down Aaron Ramsey to a New Contract

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

After a summer of speculation, Arsenal are said to be close to negotiating a new long term contract for midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old's current contract with Arsenal is set to expire in 2019 and unsurprisingly the Gunners have been trying to extend the deal of their longest-serving player all summer. Ramsey's importance to the side was highlighted during the 2017/18 season as he starred in the centre of the park, scoring 11 goals and notching 12 assists in all competitions.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are now 'close' to agreeing a deal with Ramsey - who has been tentatively linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool - to keep him at the Emirates Stadium well beyond 2019.

New manager Unai Emery has already expressed the fact that he is eager for Ramsey to remain with the club, and that he appreciates just how important he is to the current side.

Speaking last month, Emery said: “For me, I want him to stay with us, to work with us, to give the team the big performances with his quality. I think he is going to stay here with us."


Ramsey claimed initial reluctance to pen a new deal with the Gunners was due to footballing reasons rather than financial disagreements, claiming that he wanted assurances about his playing time before he committed his future to the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If Ramsey does sign a fresh contract then it could prove to be one of the best pieces of business of the summer for Arsenal, as it removes the risk of losing another key player for little to no money, following the fan provoking recent losses of the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)