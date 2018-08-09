Sky Reporter Provides Deadline Day Update on Former Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir's Future

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Liverpool's hopes of sealing a final big summer transfer on deadline day are starting to look increasingly unlikely, with Sky Sports reporter Vinny O'Connor pouring water over the rumours of the Reds bringing in Lyon's Nabil Fekir or Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, via the Express, O'Connor expressed his doubts over Liverpool conducting any big money business on transfer deadline day, stating: "I have to say, in all honesty, aren’t about to go back in for Fekir. It looks like there is not a deal to be done that would see Pulisic become a Liverpool player on deadline day either.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“However, we are used to seeing surprises sprung on deadline day, so we’re here to see what might transpire here today at Liverpool.”

The news from France doesn't look too positive for the Reds either, with reporter Nabil Djellit telling Get Football News France that the chances of signing Fekir are remote, stating: "It would have to be an incredible scenario with a stratospheric offer for a deal to be done now." The news will also come as a blow to Chelsea, who are believed to be interested in the 25-year-old.


It appears that both Fekir and Pulisic will remain with their clubs for the time being, but potential suitors could look to make further advances towards the players in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Napoli are believed to be lining up a late move for Liverpool forgotten man Simon Mignolet, after their new goalkeeper Alex Meret suffered a fractured arm in pre-season training. 


With Alisson arriving as the Reds' new starting stopper, and Loris Karius serving as his understudy, Mignolet could well look to leave in order to gain first team football this season.

