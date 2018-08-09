South American Star Flies in for West Ham Medical Ahead of Deadline Day Move

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

West Ham's summer spending spree will continue all the way to the end as they close in on making Carlos Sanchez their second signing of deadline day.

Lucas Perez became the Hammers' ninth signing of the summer as he joined from Arsenal earlier on Thursday, and Sanchez could take them into double figures after flying in for a medical.

That's according to Football London journalist Sam Inkersole, who has claimed that Sanchez should be officially announced as a West Ham player before the 5pm deadline this evening.

Sanchez played 48 games for Aston Villa between 2014 and 2016, but rarely had the chance to show his full potential as he was part of a poor squad that was relegated from the Premier League.

He was sold to Fiorentina after Villa's relegation but spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol.

Manuel Pellegrini has already added a distinctively South American flavour to his squad since taking charge earlier in the summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Chilean has made Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson West Ham's record signing, and Paraguay international defender Fabian Balbuena has also moved to the London Stadium.

Pellegrini's squad overhaul has also seen Jack Wilshere, Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Andriy Yarmolenko and youngster Xande Silva arrive at the club.

The West Ham side that starts against Liverpool on Sunday is therefore likely to look very different from the one which finished last season under David Moyes.

