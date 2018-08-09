Watford Linked With Audacious Late €60m Bid for Paris Saint-Germain Winger Goncalo Guedes

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

With the transfer deadline looming, Watford have been linked with an audacious €60m move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes. 

According to Culture PSG, who confirmed the news via their verified Twitter page, the Hornets are apparently looking to bring the Portuguese international to Vicarage Road, who is in search of regular first team football.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at La Liga side Valencia, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists in 33 league appearances, although is set to play second fiddle behind Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar this season under new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel. 

Guedes could be seen as a replacement for the recently departed Richarlison, who left to join Everton earlier in the window for big money, yet with limited time left in the window, getting the deal over the line seems unlikely.

Boasting a wealth of experience despite his age, Guedes has already won league titles for SL Benfica and with PSG, while he featured in all four of Portugal's games during the recent World Cup as they reached the round of 16 stage.


The fee quoted by Culture PSG would easily make Guedes Watford's most expensive player in history if the deal goes through, easily surpassing the £18.5m they paid for Andre Gray last season, as Javi Gracia prepares for the club's Premier League season opener against Brighton this weekend.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The club have been busy this summer, bringing in no fewer than six new players, including winger Gerard Deulofeu and Ben Foster, who makes his return to the club after a loan spell in 2005. 

