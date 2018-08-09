Watford New Boy Deulofeu Reportedly Urges Barcelona Striker to Join Hornets Before Transfer Deadline

August 09, 2018

Watford new boy Gerard Deulofeu has reportedly urged his former Barcelona teammate Paco Alcácer to join him at Vicarage Road before the transfer window slams shut this evening.


According to Sport, Deulofeu is eager for the Spanish international to also bite the bullet and leave the Camp Nou, after being forced to play a bit-part role at the club due to the wealth of talent they possess in attacking areas. Watford are rumoured to be keen on the deal, but may need to structure the deal as a loan with an option to buy in order to make it financially viable.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Alcácer joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 for €30m, and has scored 15 goals in 50 appearance during his spell with the Catalan giants. However, Deulofeu reportedly firmly believes that his former teammate could be the star of the show at Watford, and has urged him via telephone conversations to make a move to the Premier League this summer.

It is unclear whether Alcácer has any genuine interest in joining the Hornets, or whether the story is merely another transfer deadline day rumour. Certainly the deal would represent a real coup for the Hertfordshire side, who's strike force would be significantly stronger were they to bring in the former La Liga winner.

Meanwhile, it looks set to a be a busy transfer deadline day for Javier Gracia's side, who are rumoured to be pursuing a late move for Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro. Watford are hopeful of bringing the 25-year-old in on loan, with the option to buy if his debut season at Vicarage Road proves to be a success.

