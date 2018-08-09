West Ham to Consider Last-Minute Deadline Day Deal for Spurs Striker Fernando Llorente

West Ham are reportedly considering a last minute deadline day move to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has been steadily rebuilding his West Ham squad since arriving at the start of the summer bringing in a number of new faces, including the recently acquired Lucas Perez from Arsenal.

But with the absence of Carroll for three months with injury and the offload of flop Jordan Hugill back to the Championship, West Ham have discussed a move for Spaniard Llorente.

West Ham are considering a late move for #thfc striker Fernando Llorente. [Daily Mail] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) August 9, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old is available from Spurs on a loan or permanent deal after struggling to make his mark on manager Mauricio Pochettino at the north London club in his role as understudy to Harry Kane.

Llorente moved to north London in a reported £12.1m from Swansea City in 2017 after scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances for the Swans.

However, for Spurs last season the Spaniard made a lowly 16 appearances and only scored on one occasion, with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench as a impact player.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

Despite not impressing Pochettino, Llorente scored two goals in three appearances in the pre-season International Champions Cup competition and time will tell if this transfer will indeed go through.

If West Ham were to seek a permanent deal, the east Londoners would have to pay in the region of £7million to sign Llorente.

They have already spent significantly on eight new signings, the most notable of those being Ukrainian wide-man Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio.

WATCH: West Ham are in talks to sign Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina to replace the departed Cheikhou Kouyaté pic.twitter.com/M2zNvkxT0d — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2018

West Ham's summer spending has shown no signs of slowing down on the final day of the window, with the signing of Lucas Perez from Arsenal for £5m ending his unsuccessful period with the club and a potential deal for Colombian defensive midfielder Carlos Sanchez from Serie A side Fiorentina.