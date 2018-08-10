Chelsea Misfit Michy Batshuayi Completes Season-Long Loan Move to Valenci

Chelsea have sanctioned a season-long loan move for Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who will head to Valencia following the close of the Premier League's transfer window.

Other clubs in Europe are able to conduct business until the end of the month and Valencia have done well to secure a talented striker for their upcoming campaign's entirety.

A statement on the club website reads: "Valencia CF have reached this Friday at the beginning of an agreement with Chelsea FC for the transfer of Michy Batshuayi until the end of this season."

Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and scored seven goals in 10 appearances before being cut down by a serious ankle injury.

Royal Belgium Pool/GettyImages

He did heal up in time for the World Cup, however, and scored a goal in the tournament as Belgium won third place.

Blues fans won't be happy with this deal, but the FA Cup winners were under obligation to remove a non-homegrown player from the squad. Also, Valencia don't have an option to buy, which is a positive sign.