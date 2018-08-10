Jurgen Klopp Insists He Has No Problem With Emre Can as Midfielder Praises Former Boss

August 10, 2018

Jurgen Klopp insists he had 'no problem' with Emre Can quitting Liverpool for Juventus this summer, while the German star also claims that he is on good terms with his former boss.

The Liverpool manager insists he still has a good relationship with new Juventus star, despite knowing since as early as March that he would leave the club on a free upon the expiry of his contract.

Can told the BBC that the Liverpool manager responded to the news he was leaving by wishing him good luck.

Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that things are 'all good' between him and the midfielder - saying he had known for a while that it was likely he would leave, but didn't announce as such to avoid unnecessary pressure and criticism of the player.

Klopp said: "We always had and still have a good relationship. There was never a problem between Emre and I.

"We knew early enough that it was pretty likely he would leave and we were able to plan. 

"There was nothing to say about it during the season. If I had said to people in March 'Yes, he will leave 100%' then immediately people would have thought he wouldn't give his all any more

"I knew Emre would give everything. He was desperate to play in the last few games. It was only possible in the last one but not in the best shape because of the injury."

Can made 167 appearances across four seasons in Merseyside, and in spite of his persistent refusal to sign a new deal at Anfield, and his eventual move to Juventus on a free transfer, he never really endured a fractured relationship with the Kop.

Things move on, however, and Liverpool certainly did, replacing Can with the signing of Fabinho from Monaco, and now prepare to challenge Manchester City's defence of the Premier League title. 

