Liverpool Urged to Reconsider £26m Valuation as Forward Seeks Move Before European Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Fenerbahce are considering the possibility of a permanent move for Liverpool's Belgian forward Divock Origi, but will not meet Liverpool's £26m valuation of the player.

According to Turkish Football, the Yellow Canaries are keen on the player, but their first choice remains to bring him in on loan.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

They would reportedly consider a permanent bid in the right circumstances - Liverpool's preference due to the player only having 12 months to remain on his deal.

But the Turkish side feel their negotiating position has been strengthened now the English transfer window has closed, and as such the sides' disagreement over the fee is the main sticking point.

Selim Sudheimer/GettyImages

They are currently handicapped by Financial Fair Play, meaning they cannot get near Liverpool's lofty valuation, and La Liga side Valencia are thought to pose a threat to their interest despite not having yet made a formal approach. 

Fenerbahce, however, are happy to draw the deal out to the closure of the European transfer window, in the hopes that Liverpool receive no better offer and come to view a last minute loan or cut-price bid as better business than nothing.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Origi's first team chances at Liverpool, if he were to stay, would be limited at best, due to the form of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino - as well as having a resurgent Daniel Sturridge and a keen Xherdan Shaqiri to contend with at Anfield.

A loan spell at Wolfsburg for Origi last season, in which he scored 12 goals in 51 appearances, did little to convince the Liverpool hierarchy that he has potential as a first team member.

