Michael Owen Predicts Arsenal's Premier League Fate as English Transfer Window Closes

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen has admitted that he thinks new  Arsenal boss Unai Emery has not recruited well enough this summer for the club to mount an attack on the top four this season.

Under new manager Emery, Arsenal have brought in five new signings this summer but, despite their business in the transfer market, Owen claimed that the club still lack the quality needed to break into the top four this season. 

“Arsenal start life without Arsene Wenger and I feel Unai Emery will also need time as he tries to get the Gunners back into the Champions League,” Owen told BetVictor.


“I’m not convinced they have the squad to make a top-four challenge, but they will pick up plenty of points at the Emirates although they must show they have the defensive capabilities to compete with the best on the road.”

Arsenal began the summer by bringing in veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus. Further defensive reinforcements were brought in afterwards with the acquisitions of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and centre-back Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund.

The signing of Uruguay star Lucas Torreira soon followed with Matteo Guendouzi being the final recruit of the summer window.

Owen's comments about the defensive issues of the Gunners is one that has surrounded the club for years now, however, under new guidance and with new recruits like Sokratis their defensive issues could soon be a thing of the past. 

The Gunners kick-off their Premier League campaign on Sunday as they face reigning champions Manchester City at the Emirates.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)