Michael Owen Predicts Arsenal's Premier League Fate as English Transfer Window Closes

Ex-Liverpool star Michael Owen has admitted that he thinks new Arsenal boss Unai Emery has not recruited well enough this summer for the club to mount an attack on the top four this season.

Under new manager Emery, Arsenal have brought in five new signings this summer but, despite their business in the transfer market, Owen claimed that the club still lack the quality needed to break into the top four this season.

That moment when you realise Tottenham haven't even made a signing and have still had a better transfer window than Arsenal. — Kai Wilson™ (@KaiWilsonTHFC) August 2, 2018

“Arsenal start life without Arsene Wenger and I feel Unai Emery will also need time as he tries to get the Gunners back into the Champions League,” Owen told BetVictor.





“I’m not convinced they have the squad to make a top-four challenge, but they will pick up plenty of points at the Emirates although they must show they have the defensive capabilities to compete with the best on the road.”

Arsenal's squad is going to need a few transfer windows to balance out. Big Weng, alas, left it a little untidy, it was never all going to get solved in one window. 🤷‍♂️ — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 9, 2018

Arsenal began the summer by bringing in veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus. Further defensive reinforcements were brought in afterwards with the acquisitions of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and centre-back Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund.

The signing of Uruguay star Lucas Torreira soon followed with Matteo Guendouzi being the final recruit of the summer window.

Owen's comments about the defensive issues of the Gunners is one that has surrounded the club for years now, however, under new guidance and with new recruits like Sokratis their defensive issues could soon be a thing of the past.

With the transfer window closed or almost... I don’t see Arsenal making top 4 yet again.



Everton to finish above Arsenal.... save this tweet. — YA BASHA (@Rx_Khaleel) August 9, 2018

The Gunners kick-off their Premier League campaign on Sunday as they face reigning champions Manchester City at the Emirates.