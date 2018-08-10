Reds Fans Enjoy Phil Thompson's Reaction to Being Asked if Everton Could Finish Above Liverpool

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Ex-Liverpool man Phil Thompson has reacted brilliantly to being asked if Everton could finish above their local rivals this season. 

It has been a fantastic summer for both Merseyside clubs in the transfer market. Both sides have made impressive signings and following their deadline day move for ex-Barcelona man Yarry Mina, Thompson was asked if the Toffees could finish above Liverpool this season - his response was pure gold.

Some Liverpool fans took to Twitter to show their love for Thompson's reaction.

Despite Thompson's hilarious reaction, the business that Everton have done this summer should not be taken underestimated. They began the summer by bringing in manager Marco Silva, whom they had been chasing since November of the previous year.

Acquisitions like Lucas Digne, Richarlison, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Kurt Zouma and the aforementioned Mina have bolstered the Toffees chances of mounting a serious challenge for a top four finish this season.  

It is not just the players that they have brought in that has lifted the spirits at Goodison with veteran defender Ashley Williams leaving the club following a disappointing season last year. Also, keeping England World Cup hero Jordan Pickford has been important for the club who will be hoping that their number one can continue his excellent form in the upcoming campaign.

Everton kick-off the season with a tricky fixture on Saturday evening against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side who themselves were busy in the summer window.

