Report Claims Man Utd Turned Down the Chance to Sign Leicester Star for Bargain Fee Last Summer

It's been a rough couple of days for Manchester United fans in regards to the transfer window, with their club failing to bring in anybody as the clock ticked down.

Rumoured interest in Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid, and Toby Alderweireld of Spurs made ears perk up. However, the greatest buzz around a transfer was the potential deal for Leicester City and England centre back Harry Maguire.

Put off by the Foxes' reported demands of around £75m, United decided to try and pursue a move for more financially viable options. However, The Telegraph report that the Red Devils did miss a trick last summer.

Maguire was, apparently, available just 12 months ago for a now bargain price of £15m, the Midlands club received no offer from the Premier League giants.

After a stunning World Cup, Maguire made the globe sit up and take notice. His continued star performances for the Three Lions has showed his ability to mix it on the biggest of stages.

A great potential add for United's Champions League campaign this season, the Red Devils will be disappointed with themselves for missing out on such a fantastic deal.

Left frustrated with his club's moves, manager Jose Mourinho's current attitude seems rather defeatist. If they are to challenge rivals Manchester City for the league title, they will likely need to get off to a strong start.

Facing Maguire's side Leicester on Friday evening at Old Trafford, Man Utd are without many key players due to injury and late World Cup returns. A disheartening week for fans could well continue over the next few days if they were to lose the Premier League opener.