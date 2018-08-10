'Ridiculous': Chelsea Fans Lambast Club Over Mateo Kovacic Signing After Deal Key Detail Is Revealed

Chelsea's signing of Mateo Kovacic as part of Thibaut Courtois' switch to Real Madrid; landing a World Cup finalist to help bolster Maurizio Sarri's new midfield ideology while separating from an unhappy member of the squad, would usually bring with it a sense of optimism.





A tidy playmaker whose time in the Spanish capital, although maybe not headline making, was one which housed many moments of brilliance - including lifting three consecutive Champions League trophies under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane.

However, in west London, the outlook for some is bleak, and that is a catalysed by the finer details of the 24-year-old's agreed season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge.





According to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter, Los Blancos were reluctant to allow Kovacic to depart the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this summer at all, although Florentino Perez and co. eventually succumbed to Chelsea's demands to force the Courtois move over the line.

Real Madrid didn't even want to loan out Mateo Kovacic, never mind include an option to buy for Chelsea. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 9, 2018

On completing his switch, the deep-lying creator stated via his official Twitter account: "I am really happy and excited to be here Chelsea.





"It is a privilege and an amazing feeling to be part of this club and I can't wait to start with trainings and matches. I will try to do my best for this club and hope to bring joy to our fans."

I am really happy and excited to be here @ChelseaFC. It is a privilege and an amazing feeling to be part of this club and I can't wait to start with trainings and matches. I will try to do my best for this club and hope to bring joy to our fans. pic.twitter.com/OMydrc2i3j — Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) August 9, 2018

However, as reported by The Sun, there is one, somewhat significant, underlying issue; the Blues have no option to make the move a permanent one at the end of the year, meaning - despite the Croatian's reported unrest at the lack of game time in Spain - he will return to Madrid following his temporary spell in the Premier League.





Understandably, with Sarri's outfit losing one of the world's top goalkeepers, although record-breaking Kepa Arrizabalaga arrives with a bright future, the Chelsea fans were less than impressed with their club's business and flocked to Twitter to share their grievances.





And it did not stop with the fans, with The Independent's Ed Malyon also questioning Chelsea's methods.

