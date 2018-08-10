Roy Hodgson Signs New 1-Year Extension at Crystal Palace Following Great Escape Last Season

Roy Hodgson has committed his future to Crystal Palace after putting pen to paper on a one-year extension which keeps him at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season, the Eagles confirmed on Friday.

The Croydon-born 71-year-old was entrusted to guide his side to safety after taking the reigns in September 2017 following the south Londoners' disastrous start to the campaign under Frank de Boer - to which he did with great aplomb by securing a respectable 11th-place finish.

And as a result of the former England, Liverpool and Fulham boss' heroics, Crystal Palace have backed the experienced head for an extra 12 months, to which chairman Steve Parish shared his delight via the club's official website.

"I’m thrilled that Roy has agreed to extend his contract and I know the news will be a big lift to everyone connected with the club," he said.

"We are looking to build on the hard work and results achieved last season and I believe this is the most important part of making that happen.

"It’s of course fantastic that Roy has a long connection with the club and I think that understanding the south London mentality is a benefit but make no mistake he’s here because he’s the very best man for the job as we look to take this club forward on and off the pitch."

Speaking after signing his new Eagles contract, Hodgson said: "I am delighted to have extended my contract with Crystal Palace.

"It is a club that has been close to my heart since I was a youngster growing up in the borough of Croydon, and having stood on the terraces in the 1950s, it is a wonderful thing to be managing my boyhood club all these years later.

"We can be proud of our achievements last season in turning things around despite a poor start, but this year we want to ensure we don’t endure the same struggles.

"I am thrilled that I have the support of the owners, who believe that I am the right man to help this club move forward and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

Assistant manager Ray Lewington has also signed up for an extra year, with Parish confident the duo can lead Palace to greater success this time around.

“I am equally pleased that Ray Lewington has also extended for the same period, putting us in great shape for this season and beyond,” he added.

The Eagles will attempt to improve on last season's start when they make the short trip to west London on Saturday for their season-opening clash with Premier League new boys Fulham.