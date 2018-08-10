Wolves Playmaker Jokes About Why 'Recovery Is Important' in Wolverhampton With BBC Radio Duo

Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Ruben Neves joked with BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Crossman and Dion Dublin that "rest is important" when asked about what there is to do for a Portuguese man in Wolverhampton.

The 21-year-old then related the Midlands city to his home town back in Portugal, enjoying the fact that they have a similar laid back nature.

"What is there to do for a Portuguese man in Wolverhampton?"@RubendsNeves gave a rather unexpected answer 🤣



Subscribe to the Football Daily podcast:

⚽📲 https://t.co/sVXGrbWN6g pic.twitter.com/JYxDJJI8Rd — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 9, 2018

Presenter Crossman asked the highly rated midfielder: "What is there to do for a Portuguese man in Wolverhampton?"

Neves, who was speaking at the Premier League launch on Thursday night, responded: "Rest is important...you have to rest yeah?"

After the laughs passed, Neves added: "No, I like the city. The city where I lived in Portugal is almost the same, it's quite calm. So I think it's good for my family to settle in Wolverhampton.

"When we want to do something else, we have Birmingham, we have Liverpool, Manchester close, so it is easy for us."

Crossman then turned his attention to Neves' teammate, asking Conor Coady: "If I was to say to you two years ago when Portugal were winning the Euros, that you would be captaining Joao Moutinho, what would you have said?"

The Wolves skipper spoke of the surreal feeling he has and how refreshing it is to be able to kick on, saying: "I'd have laughed my head off! You would though wouldn't you? That's serious.





"But I think it goes to show you the way the club is going, I really do. The way the club want to improve, I think it is refreshing when you see new owners and actually put money into it and really kick on.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"When the manager came in it was a real turning point for everybody. So, it's exciting it really is. I'm the same as everybody else. I read it on the news and you can't wait to get in the next day and see them play, it's as simple as that. So it's exciting times."