Wolves Playmaker Jokes About Why 'Recovery Is Important' in Wolverhampton With BBC Radio Duo

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Ruben Neves joked with BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Crossman and Dion Dublin that "rest is important" when asked about what there is to do for a Portuguese man in Wolverhampton.

The 21-year-old then related the Midlands city to his home town back in Portugal, enjoying the fact that they have a similar laid back nature.

Presenter Crossman asked the highly rated midfielder: "What is there to do for a Portuguese man in Wolverhampton?"

Neves, who was speaking at the Premier League launch on Thursday night, responded: "Rest is important...you have to rest yeah?"

After the laughs passed, Neves added: "No, I like the city. The city where I lived in Portugal is almost the same, it's quite calm. So I think it's good for my family to settle in Wolverhampton.

"When we want to do something else, we have Birmingham, we have Liverpool, Manchester close, so it is easy for us."

Crossman then turned his attention to Neves' teammate, asking Conor Coady: "If I was to say to you two years ago when Portugal were winning the Euros, that you would be captaining Joao Moutinho, what would you have said?"

The Wolves skipper spoke of the surreal feeling he has and how refreshing it is to be able to kick on, saying: "I'd have laughed my head off! You would though wouldn't you? That's serious.


"But I think it goes to show you the way the club is going, I really do. The way the club want to improve, I think it is refreshing when you see new owners and actually put money into it and really kick on. 

David Rogers/GettyImages

"When the manager came in it was a real turning point for everybody. So, it's exciting it really is. I'm the same as everybody else. I read it on the news and you can't wait to get in the next day and see them play, it's as simple as that. So it's exciting times."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)