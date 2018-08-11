Bayern Munich Join French Duo in Chase for Barcelona Midfielder After Impressive World Cup

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have emerged as the most recent club to register interest in signing Barcelona's star playmaker Ivan Rakitic, according to reports.

Earlier claims reported that the Croatian star has been the subject of increased interest from Ligue 1 duo Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco after an impressive World Cup campaign with Croatia - making his €125m release clause more enticing by the day. Or at least, as enticing as paying €125m for a 30-year-old whose name isn't Messi or Ronaldo can be (that is, still not very

TF-Images/GettyImages

Fresh reports from Mundo Deportivo, however, have now seen Bayern enter the fray by making their intent to sign the 30-year-old known having placed a 'spectacular' contract offer on the table.





The Bavarian giants' interest comes off the back of two 'astronomical offers' from the pair of financial powerhouses in France's top flight, where they hope the lure of working alongside a former Croatian international in manager Niko Kovac will make them the front runners.

Kovac is understood to be convinced on how Rakitic can contribute to Bayern in the middle of the park and is eager to go all out to lure him to the Allianz Arena this summer.

However, while the 30-year-old has caught the eye following his World Cup displays, he has yet to express a desire to end his four-year association with Barcelona - where he has a contract until 2021.

All three sides in the mix have the financial capabilities to meet the demands of both Barcelona and Rakitic, but it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana would even consider parting with one of their key men with the season opener moving ever closer.

In other news, Barcelona have named the four players who will lead the team next season, with Lionel Messi inheriting the armband from Andres Iniesta, with Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto his deputies.