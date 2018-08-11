Cristiano Ronaldo Claims Making Juventus Move Was an 'Easy Decision' After 9-Year Madrid Spell

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the choice to move to Juventus from Real Madrid was an "easy decision" for him.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stay in Madrid this summer after a historically dominant period at the club. The forward scored over 300 times and won four Ballons d'Or during his time in the Spanish capital but ultimately his relationship with Real president Florentino Perez would spell the end for the Portuguese at the club.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Real's loss was Juve's gain however, and the reigning Serie A champions were more than happy to fork out €100m for one of the world's best.


Speaking to JuventusTV, as quoted by Goal, Ronaldo outlined why he chose Juve above anybody else.

“Great club, first of all it is a great club. Since I was a kid, I looked at this team and said I hope to play there one day. Now I will play for a fantastic club, one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’m happy."

Although Ronaldo stated there was no specific moment that made his choice for him, he did reiterate his appreciation for Juve's fans after they applauded his overhead kick in Turin last season.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

He added: “Unbelievable. I remember every day, that never happened to me before. In the Champions League against Juve, a quarter-final, you score a goal and see everyone in the stadium applaud you. It was an unbelievable feeling."

Ronaldo and Juve appear to be a match made in heaven, but they'll need European dominance if his spell in Italy is to be deemed a success.

