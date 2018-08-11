Jose Mourinho Takes Fresh Dig at Manchester United Transfer Business After Opening Day Win

Jose Mourinho has said that he should be referred to as Manchester United's 'head coach' rather than a 'manager', as the fallout over the club's summer transfer business rumbles on.

United failed to land any of Mourinho's centre back targets in the transfer window, and he bemoaned the fact that he needed more substitutions than he had available at Old Trafford on Friday, after a handful of regulars failed to complete a full pre-season due to the World Cup.

The Premier League opener saw Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw secure victory for the Red Devils against a team which Mourinho acknowledged had 'invested more than us' in the latest hit out at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, after only three new players were added to the fold.

"We play against a team that invest more than us. They spent more money than us, so In the Premier League, we must get used to playing teams with the same quality we have," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports. "Forget the name, forget the history, forget the shirts. Every team is a good team."





Despite identifying the likes of Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Jerome Boateng, Diego Godin and Toby Alderweireld as players to sign before the transfer deadline, Mourinho landed none.





And asked if there was a problem from within over the names put forward, the United boss added: "That's football management. Football is changing. Probably football managers should be called more head coaches. We have big multi-functional coaching staffs and I think we are more the head coach than the manager.

"I had my plans for many months and I find myself in the beginning of the Premier League, with the market closed, I find myself in a situation which I did not think I was going to be in. I think it will be the last time I speak about it. It's finished, the market is closed and no more talk about it," he added.