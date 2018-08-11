Jose Mourinho Takes Fresh Dig at Manchester United Transfer Business After Opening Day Win

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Jose Mourinho has said that he should be referred to as Manchester United's 'head coach' rather than a 'manager', as the fallout over the club's summer transfer business rumbles on.

United failed to land any of Mourinho's centre back targets in the transfer window, and he bemoaned the fact that he needed more substitutions than he had available at Old Trafford on Friday, after a handful of regulars failed to complete a full pre-season due to the World Cup. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Premier League opener saw Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw secure victory for the Red Devils against a team which Mourinho acknowledged had 'invested more than us' in the latest hit out at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, after only three new players were added to the fold.  

"We play against a team that invest more than us. They spent more money than us, so In the Premier League, we must get used to playing teams with the same quality we have," Mourinho said, via Sky Sports"Forget the name, forget the history, forget the shirts. Every team is a good team."


Despite identifying the likes of Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Jerome Boateng, Diego Godin and Toby Alderweireld as players to sign before the transfer deadline, Mourinho landed none.


And asked if there was a problem from within over the names put forward, the United boss added: "That's football management. Football is changing. Probably football managers should be called more head coaches. We have big multi-functional coaching staffs and I think we are more the head coach than the manager.

"I had my plans for many months and I find myself in the beginning of the Premier League, with the market closed, I find myself in a situation which I did not think I was going to be in. I think it will be the last time I speak about it. It's finished, the market is closed and no more talk about it," he added. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)