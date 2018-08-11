Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Rues Missed Chances as Foxes Suffer Opening Day Defeat

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has claimed that his side need to find their 'clinical edge' if they want to start taking points away from the Premier League's biggest clubs, following the Foxes' defeat on the road to Manchester United.

An early Paul Pogba penalty set the tone for José Mourinho's side, but the Red Devils had to wait until late on to find the back of the net again, with defender Luke Shaw sealing the points through a close-range finish.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester City were able to pull one goal back through Jamie Vardy in the last few minutes of the game, but head coach Puel was left to rue a number of wasted chances that found their way to the feet of Kelechi Iheanacho and James Maddison throughout the match.





"Unlucky? I think we were without the clinical edge needed to finish the good moves we had in the first half," Puel told Sky Sports. "It was a good performance from my team with the play and the good moves, with the chances we had to finish in the first half.

"The second half was a little more difficult without the necessary energy to push a little more. But in the end, there's disappointment and frustration for my players after the effort they put into this game.

"To concede the goal after the first seconds of the game, we need to correct this and not concede early. After that, we needed to be more clinical to finish our good moves and we could have had another result."

Leicester will be hopeful of registering their first Premier League point of the season next week when newly promoted Wolves travel to the King Power Stadium, while matchday three also offers hope of claiming a win through a trip to the south coast where the Foxes will take on Southampton.