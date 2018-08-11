Liverpool Defender Admits He Hasn't Been Able to Train Since Returning From Summer Break

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has confessed that the Reds are less than pleased that he has returned to the club nursing an unusual stomach injury.

Lovren enjoyed a magnificent summer as he was a part of the Croatia side that went all the way to the World Cup final. The 29-year-old performed admirably throughout the tournament continuing the good form he demonstrated for Liverpool towards the tail end of the 2017/18 season.

However, he played through a handful of games with a stomach issue and that injury is preventing him from returning to full training. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sportske novosti, Lovren outlined his current situation, explaining: “I cannot train at all because of stomach muscle issues. I am suffering a lot of pain and will see a specialist doctor in the Netherlands.

"When did I start to feel it? I felt it during the World Cup. I played with pain and those three games killed me. But who wouldn't play for Croatia at such a big tournament! After the World Cup finished, the pain increased. I can't even sit in my car without feeling it and to get out of the car hurts like hell!"

Although it is admirable that Lovren clearly played through the pain barrier in Russia, the centre-back has admitted that it hasn't gone down well with his current employers.

“Of course, they are not happy. I haven’t trained since I returned from holiday. I can't. I'll reassess things after seeing the doctor in Netherlands. I have to deal with that for now and believe it will be OK."

It is thought that Lovren will be Liverpool's first choice centre back this season alongside Virgil Van Dijk but his absence in the Reds' Premier League opener against West Ham could very well open the door for someone to fill his boots.

