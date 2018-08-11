Mark Hughes Insists That Splashing £20m on Injury-Prone Danny Ings Was Not a Risk

Southampton manager Mark Hughes is adamant that Danny Ings can revive his career after a string of serious knee injuries put a halt to his promising career during his three-year association with Liverpool.

The Saints secured Ings on a season-long loan deal on deadline day - which will become permanent for £16m plus add-ons next year - and despite Ings being limited to just six league starts in the last three seasons, Hughes insisted that he is not concerned about his injury record or fitness levels.

“It’s not something we considered,” Hughes said, via the Guardian. “He’s proved his fitness, it’s not as if we have to get him rehabbed, he’s a fit young man – he’s had the injury in his younger years. So, you always get a better response and outcome when that happens. We don’t have any worries about his injury.

“He ended strongly at the end of last season. He’s fit, he’s well, and he’s ready to go. He’s at a point in his career where he wants to start making an impression again. He came back strongly for Liverpool at the end of last year and showed his worth to them.

"You’ll note Jürgen [Klopp’s] comments about him, as a character and as a guy. That was an important factor in being able to bring him here as well because we want to enhance the dressing room and the personnel, so that’s an added bonus for us.

"The club wants to do well this year and has good players that will help him get to the level that he’s been before, I’m sure of that.

"I think that’s one of the reasons why he made the decision to come here over and above other clubs, who really showed a lot of interest in him. I think he sees the potential here and the ambition of the club to do well once again,” he added.

Ings is one of five new recruits who is in line to be handed their debut for the club in their season opener against Burnley on Sunday, a team for whom the striker played 130 games prior to his switch to Liverpool in 2015.