Mauricio Pochettino Backs 'Brave' Spurs Summer Business to Pay Dividends This Season

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Spurs fans shouldn't be too despondent despite the club failing to sign any new players in the recent transfer window.

The north London club became the first side not to make a single signing since its inception 15 years ago, suggesting that Brexit could've played a part, although the Argentine insists he his happy with his squad that he thinks will be competitive this season.

The boss. #SpursInUSA 🇺🇸 #COYS

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It's about being competitive, and a new season. We were of course working and trying to add and improve our squad. But this was not possible, and we are happy with the squad that we have. We cannot complain and we trust in the players we have. We are going to be competitive."

Although there were no new incomings at Spurs, despite making a late attempt to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Pochettino has commended the efforts of 'brave' club chairman Daniel Levy for keeping hold of the club's stars.

He continued, stating: "What it means to be brave is to keep your best players, which is so important. For example, [to keep] Harry Kane - that is a massive effort by the club, and that is to be brave."

Spurs are set to begin their Premier League season with an away trip to Newcastle, and ahead of the new campaign, Pochettino has called for fans not to be sad as they look to win some silverware in 2018/19. 

Pochettino stated: "It is always in our dream to win, and you need to dream of bigger things. Of course, winning trophies is in our mind and then the reality puts you in a place you deserve. I want to see in the players the commitment like it was in the last four years. There is no reason to be sad as we will arrive."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)