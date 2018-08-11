Mauricio Pochettino Backs 'Brave' Spurs Summer Business to Pay Dividends This Season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Spurs fans shouldn't be too despondent despite the club failing to sign any new players in the recent transfer window.

The north London club became the first side not to make a single signing since its inception 15 years ago, suggesting that Brexit could've played a part, although the Argentine insists he his happy with his squad that he thinks will be competitive this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It's about being competitive, and a new season. We were of course working and trying to add and improve our squad. But this was not possible, and we are happy with the squad that we have. We cannot complain and we trust in the players we have. We are going to be competitive."

Although there were no new incomings at Spurs, despite making a late attempt to sign Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Pochettino has commended the efforts of 'brave' club chairman Daniel Levy for keeping hold of the club's stars.

He continued, stating: "What it means to be brave is to keep your best players, which is so important. For example, [to keep] Harry Kane - that is a massive effort by the club, and that is to be brave."

Spurs are set to begin their Premier League season with an away trip to Newcastle, and ahead of the new campaign, Pochettino has called for fans not to be sad as they look to win some silverware in 2018/19.

📸 View the full gallery as the squad make their final preparations ahead of the new @premierleague season - https://t.co/QHP6w8TOsT#COYS pic.twitter.com/9hb2QoBQOQ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 10, 2018

Pochettino stated: "It is always in our dream to win, and you need to dream of bigger things. Of course, winning trophies is in our mind and then the reality puts you in a place you deserve. I want to see in the players the commitment like it was in the last four years. There is no reason to be sad as we will arrive."