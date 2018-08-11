Report Claims £36m-Rated Striker Wanted West Ham Move Before Thursday's Transfer Deadline

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

West Ham United target Moussa Marega was reportedly very keen on a move to the east London club this summer - and was left deeply disappointed when the move didn't happen.

The Mali forward was prolific for Porto in Liga NOS last season, bagging 22 goals in 29 appearances and adding five assists in a superb season. His performances caught the eye of the Hammers, who were reportedly chasing the forward for much of the summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

West Ham's initial bid of £26m was rejected by the Portuguese giants, who were said to be unwilling to accept anything less than the £36m release clause in his contract.

According to reports from Sapo Desporto, Marega himself was also keen on completing the deal, and when it fell through on transfer deadline day, the forward was left disappointed. The forward's attitude has now been called into question, and he was recently left out of the starting line up for Porto - despite last season's sparkling form.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Marega will now look to do his talking on the pitch, and if he wants his dream move to the Premier League he'll have to prove himself once again this season. Despite missing out on the forward, West Ham will be pleased with their summer business, some high profile signings were made and Hammers fans are heading into the season with a renewed sense of optimism.

