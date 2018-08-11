Spurs and Liverpool Fans Bemoan Missing James Maddison Signing After Opening Night Performance

By 90Min
August 11, 2018

It is fair to say that Liverpool and Tottenham had contrasting summers with regards to their respective transfer windows.

Liverpool got their business done quickly and brought in a handful of new signings including Alisson, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita. The Reds spent the most money in the Premier League so there is a sense of renewed optimism that they'll win the league - although they'll most likely finish as runners up behind Manchester City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Tottenham on the other hand have had to bear the brunt of opposition fans mocking them for not making a single signing - the only club to fail to do so since the introduction of the summer transfer window back in 2003.

However, although their summers were very different, they both missed out on signing James Maddison from Norwich who was very impressive in the Championship last season for the Canaries.

The 21-year-old instead signed for Leicester City, who kicked off their Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The result was disappointing for the Foxes, but Maddison was their standout performer and he deservedly earned widespread praise for his composed display. That performance has now left Liverpool and Spurs fans questioning why on earth their side didn't do more to outbid Leicester while they had the chance.

Spurs fans seemed pretty despondent whilst wondering why they bothered pursuing Jack Grealish...

...whilst Liverpool fans were picturing Maddison in the heart of their midfield.

Some fans even got a little carried away when it came to predicting where the youngster would end up in the future.

Given the fact that he has only played one Premier League match, it may be a little premature to be predicting that Maddison will be worth £250m next summer, but the Premier League's top guns will certainly be monitoring his progress.

