Atletico Madrid Reach Agreement for Sale Of €16m-Rated Forward After Summer-Long Talks

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Valencia have finally completed the signing of Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro after months of drawn-out negotiations, the former confirmed on Sunday. 


For some time it has been known that the 31-year-old was keen to switch the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano for the Mestalla, with the two parties reportedly agreeing terms ahead of the swap earlier in the summer. 

However, despite the frontman and Los Che being ready to move the deal forward, the south east outfit continued to struggle to confirm the finer details with Atleti - although an initial €16m fee was agreed. 


Nevertheless, finally, as stated by Valencia's official website on Sunday, both clubs have managed to reach a point from which both are satisfied, and Gameiro is set to be unveiled to media on Monday before joining up with his new team-mates 24 hours later. 


"The Valencia CF has reached this Sunday an agreement with the Atletico Madrid, pending formalisation, for the transfer of the French forward Kevin Gameiro," a club statement read. 

There were several points over the summer where it appeared no agreement would be reached; however, the player's willingness to force his switch to Los Che was pivotal in keeping the move alive - despite other, more lucrative options becoming available. 

It had been said that Borussia Dortmund tabled a substantially larger bid than the expected €16m fee which took the Frenchman to Valencia, although the attacker had no desire to join another outfit. 

After landing the 31-year-old, boss Marcelino now heads into the final week of his pre-season preparations with five forwards at his disposal, with the new Atleti man joining Rodrigo Moreno, Simone Zaza, Michy Batshuayi and Santi Mina.

