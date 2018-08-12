Barcelona Boss Valverde Speaks Out on Future of Key Duo as Players' Futures Remain Uncertain

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has spoken out over the future of two of his players, Ousmane Dembélé and Jasper Cillessen, giving an indication of whether the pair will remain at the Camp Nou after the transfer window closes.

Discussing the future of backup goalkeeper Cillessen, via Sport, Valverde said: "I've spoken with Cillesen but I can't reveal what was said at a press conference. He's clearly someone we can rely on. He's a player we value from every perspective and we want him to stay. We want two goalkeepers of the highest level."

COOPER NEILL/GettyImages

The Dutch number one played a bit-part role for his side last season, having to settle for domestic cup football while Marc-André ter Stegen was the first choice between the sticks for La Liga and Champions League outings. It appears that Cillessen will stay with the club for the time being, despite becoming frustrated with his lack of playing time for his side.





Meanwhile, Valverde has also addressed the future of Dembélé, via ESPN, offering a far less conclusive response compared to his statement on Cillessen.





The manager said: "I don't know if there's an option or not or if (he could leave). I am the coach and I continue to count on him and want him to stay. As the coach, I am not thinking that any players could leave."

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on bringing Dembélé to Ligue 1, where he would join the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in a potent attacking line-up. Having already shelled out over £100m on new signings this summer, Barça may look to cash in on the Frenchman, in order to keep in check with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Meanwhile, Barcelona stalwart Gerard Piqué has announced his retirement from international football, following an underwhelming 2018 World Cup campaign with Spain. The former Manchester United man racked up 102 caps for La Roja during his international career, winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship back to back.