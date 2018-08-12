Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Just Eight Minutes to Net His First Juventus Goal in Pre-Season

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football, has found the back of the net for the first time since his monumental move from Real Madrid to Juventus, and it took him just eight minutes.

As part of their pre-season, Juventus organised a friendly between their senior side and a reserve side, giving Ronaldo his first taste of action in a Juventus shirt. Lining up alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini, Ronaldo took just eight minutes to open the scoring.

8' ⚽️ GOOOAAALLLL!!! @Cristiano opens the scoring at #VillarPerosa!



Juventus A (1-0) Juventus B — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 12, 2018

The friendly match is an annual tradition for Juventus, and Juventus 'A' appeared to be close to a full strength team which also featured Emre Can, who joined from Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

The match takes place in the town of Villar Perosa, but does not normally last the full 90 minutes, as the fans have a tradition of storming the pitch to meet the star players. The match in 2017 was abandoned after only 50 minutes after fans took over the pitch.

Security has been increased and fans are not allowed to consume any alcohol as the club seeks to protect their new prize asset from similar treatment.

A long ball over the defence from Bernardeschi gave Ronaldo acres of space in front of the goal, and the Portuguese icon did what he does best and slotted home to give his side the lead.

The tradition began in 1955, with the 'B' side managing to win 3-2. However, with Ronaldo involved today, there was only ever one possible outcome.