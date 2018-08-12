Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Just Eight Minutes to Net His First Juventus Goal in Pre-Season

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football, has found the back of the net for the first time since his monumental move from Real Madrid to Juventus, and it took him just eight minutes.

As part of their pre-season, Juventus organised a friendly between their senior side and a reserve side, giving Ronaldo his first taste of action in a Juventus shirt. Lining up alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini, Ronaldo took just eight minutes to open the scoring.

The friendly match is an annual tradition for Juventus, and Juventus 'A' appeared to be close to a full strength team which also featured Emre Can, who joined from Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

The match takes place in the town of Villar Perosa, but does not normally last the full 90 minutes, as the fans have a tradition of storming the pitch to meet the star players. The match in 2017 was abandoned after only 50 minutes after fans took over the pitch.

Security has been increased and fans are not allowed to consume any alcohol as the club seeks to protect their new prize asset from similar treatment.

A long ball over the defence from Bernardeschi gave Ronaldo acres of space in front of the goal, and the Portuguese icon did what he does best and slotted home to give his side the lead. 

The tradition began in 1955, with the 'B' side managing to win 3-2. However, with Ronaldo involved today, there was only ever one possible outcome.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)