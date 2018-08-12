Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Will Join Milan With Medical Set for Monday

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and it appears as though a move to AC Milan will be finalised shortly.

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist for both Sky Sports and The Guardian, has revealed on Twitter that Bakayoko the deal has been finalised and will be confirmed shortly. However, there is no confirmation of any option for AC Milan to buy Bakayoko outright.

Bakayoko endured an incredibly challenging first season with Chelsea after joining from Monaco in 2017. He looked nothing like the dominant box-to-box powerhouse who helped Monaco secure the Ligue 1 title and eliminate Manchester City from the Champions League.

His poor play often resulted in chances for the opposition, and he regularly misplaced passes or lost possession. Fans and pundits have been quick to criticise Bakayoko, who was Chelsea's second most expensive player in the club's history when he arrived.

Despite his frustrating form, Antonio Conte opted to persevere with the young Frenchman. He made 43 appearances last season, and managed to register three goals and three assists during the campaign.

Sky Sports have previously reported that a deal for Bakayoko was being discussed, with Sky in Italy claiming that the loan deal would most likely include an option for AC Milan to buy Bakayoko outright. However, this has not been confirmed as of yet.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri does not appear interested in Bakayoko, as the Frenchman fell behind Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater in the pecking order in midfield. Bakayoko was not named amongst the substitues for Chelsea's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, with Sarri preferring Barkley and Drinkwater.

The arrival of Jorginho, coupled with the return of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, has created even more obstacles for Bakayoko, and it appears as though his Chelsea nightmare could soon be over.

