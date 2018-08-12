Ian Wright Weighs in on Spurs' Transfer Inactivity Suggesting They Should've Bid for Wantaway Winger

Former Arsenal legend and effervescent pundit Ian Wright has had his say on Tottenham's lack of spending this summer. With his rivals from across the way not shelling out a single penny this window, the retired forward thinks fans should be concerned.

The Daily Mail relayed Wright's voiced thoughts from last night's Match of the Day: "When you’re hearing Pochettino saying that he thinks he’s got everything he needs and there wasn’t anything out there that was available at the moment that could better his team.

"I feel that when you look at someone like Mahrez, it would have been tough to get him, but would Mahrez improve that team? I think he would. That’s the kind of player they’ve got to try and go for."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sealing a £60m deal to Man City early in the window, Riyad Mahrez will look to replicate his form from the incredible season of 2015/16, when the Algerian became an integral part of Leicester City's championship winning side.

With Son Heung-min travelling to the Asian games this month, Spurs will rely on Lucas Moura and the polarising Moussa Sissoko to deliver from wide. Wright must think that these options don't offer enough of a threat and that Mahrez should've been the man to target.

At this stage there is absolutely zero chance I’m worse than moussa sissoko at football — Jack (@jack_orme25) August 11, 2018

Co-analyst and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer also shared his worries on Tottenham, harking back to his time as a player and missed opportunities: "I think it might come back to bite them, not buying someone.

"Every single club – whether you’re Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City – they always go out and buy one or two players.

"You have to freshen up. I remember when we won the league with Blackburn in 1995 and then the next season we didn’t improve and that cost us."

With rumours of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Anthony Martial of Manchester United failing to materialise into anything substantial, many Lilywhite supporters are frustrated with chairman Daniel Levy.

Finance being redirected to pay for New White Hart Lane is likely, but a lack of transparency about signings may well leave Tottenham fans rather reluctantly agreeing with Wright for once.