Ian Wright Weighs in on Spurs' Transfer Inactivity Suggesting They Should've Bid for Wantaway Winger

By 90Min
August 12, 2018

Former Arsenal legend and effervescent pundit Ian Wright has had his say on Tottenham's lack of spending this summer. With his rivals from across the way not shelling out a single penny this window, the retired forward thinks fans should be concerned. 

The Daily Mail relayed Wright's voiced thoughts from last night's Match of the Day: "When you’re hearing Pochettino saying that he thinks he’s got everything he needs and there wasn’t anything out there that was available at the moment that could better his team.

"I feel that when you look at someone like Mahrez, it would have been tough to get him, but would Mahrez improve that team? I think he would. That’s the kind of player they’ve got to try and go for."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Sealing a £60m deal to Man City early in the window, Riyad Mahrez will look to replicate his form from the incredible season of 2015/16, when the Algerian became an integral part of Leicester City's championship winning side.

With Son Heung-min travelling to the Asian games this month, Spurs will rely on Lucas Moura and the polarising Moussa Sissoko to deliver from wide. Wright must think that these options don't offer enough of a threat and that Mahrez should've been the man to target.

Co-analyst and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer also shared his worries on Tottenham, harking back to his time as a player and missed opportunities: "I think it might come back to bite them, not buying someone.

"Every single club – whether you’re Real MadridBarcelona, Manchester City – they always go out and buy one or two players.

"You have to freshen up. I remember when we won the league with Blackburn in 1995 and then the next season we didn’t improve and that cost us."

With rumours of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Anthony Martial of Manchester United failing to materialise into anything substantial, many Lilywhite supporters are frustrated with chairman Daniel Levy.

Finance being redirected to pay for New White Hart Lane is likely, but a lack of transparency about signings may well leave Tottenham fans rather reluctantly agreeing with Wright for once.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)