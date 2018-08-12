Jamie Redknapp Believes Tottenham Needed a 'Superstar Signing' Like Man Utd Forward This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur made Premier League history as they became the first club to not make a single signing during the summer transfer window since the window was introduced in 2003, and Jamie Redknapp believes that could be a huge mistake for the club.

They were heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, but ended up making no changes to their squad. Several key players renewed their contracts at White Hart Lane, but Redknapp believes that it's not enough to achieve success.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Writing for Sky Sports, Redknapp said: "There's no doubt: they're very close to doing something special.





"But they are just missing that extra option for when things aren't going their way. That superstar who can pull them over the line when they're struggling.

"I'd have loved to see them push the boat out and sign Anthony Martial. But that's not how they operate. They won't pay big money for players.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"Tying down [Harry] Kane and Son Heung-Min to new contracts was a good move by chairman Daniel Levy. And there's no question that, of the top six, Spurs are the ones who didn't have a really clear area they had to strengthen in this window.

"But ultimately I think this summer, in terms of their transfer dealings, has been a step backwards.

"I can absolutely understand the frustration of some Spurs fans now who are asking: why haven't we pushed on?"

Whilst Tottenham did not make any signings, their title rivals all invested heavily in their squads. Every Premier League club made moves with the intention of strengthening their teams, meaning Tottenham run the risk of failing to make progress.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

The London club are in the process of moving into a new stadium, which is an incredibly expensive procedure, meaning transfer funds are not as readily available. They would have needed to sell players, which they clearly were not interested in. However, whether they will live to regret the decision remains to be seen.